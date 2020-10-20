Skip to site footer
Brennan eager for more game time

The youngster appeared off the bench to make his first team debut at the weekend

1 Hour ago

Senior debut the perfect birthday gift

Luke Brennan has enjoyed a memorable few days with the talented young forward fulfilling a lifelong ambition to make his senior debut for the club, just a couple of days before his nineteenth birthday.

