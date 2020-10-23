Ben pleased to get off the mark

The striker scored his first goal of the season in the midweek encounter at Watford
Ben Brereton was pleased to grab his first goal of the season at Vicarage Road last night, but admitted there was a feeling of frustration in the dressing room as another impressive performance went unrewarded.
To ensure Season Pass holders can access iFollow as easily as possible, Rovers have worked together with the EFL on a solution that will hopefully speed up the process and avoid some of the issues...
After the mad deadline day rush to swap Norwich City for Rovers, Tom Trybull admits he feels fully settled into his new life in East Lancashire.
Tony Mowbray remains optimistic that Daniel Ayala will be in contention to feature this weekend when Rovers head to Coventry City.
It was an evening of pleasure and pain for Ben Brereton, who scored his first goal of the season but couldn't help Rovers take anything from the midweek trip to Vicarage Road.
