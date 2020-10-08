An exciting opportunity, admits Antonis

The Greek speaks to iFollow Rovers after making the deadline day switch to Ewood Park
1 Hour ago
New signing Antonis Stergiakis admits it has always been an ambition of his to play in England, and the talented young goalkeeper is determined to grab his opportunity at Rovers with both hands.
Rovers are pleased to announce the signing of Greece Under-21 international goalkeeper Antonis Stergiakis.
