Club News

An exciting opportunity, admits Antonis

The Greek speaks to iFollow Rovers after making the deadline day switch to Ewood Park

1 Hour ago

Antonis: An exciting challenge

New signing Antonis Stergiakis admits it has always been an ambition of his to play in England, and the talented young goalkeeper is determined to grab his opportunity at Rovers with both hands.

Rovers are pleased to announce the signing of Greece Under-21 international goalkeeper Antonis Stergiakis.

New recruit Antonis Stergiakis says he's excited for his Rovers career to start after making the deadline day move to England.

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Cardiff City at Ewood Park.

Corry Evans and Derrick Williams could both be in action tonight as Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland feature in crucial international encounters.

Three goals in three games has seen Bradley Johnson nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for September.

