A special moment with a special club

It was a good day all round for Rovers and Harvey Elliott against Coventry City

3 Hours ago

Harvey: A special moment for a special club

Harvey Elliott admitted it was a special moment to score his first goal in senior football during Rovers victory at Coventry, with the Liverpool loanee hoping it the first of many for the club.

Club News

Ewood opportunity excites Elliott

19 October 2020

Club News

Brennan eager for more game time

20 October 2020

Club News

Boss beaming with Rovers' late business

17 October 2020

Four quality deadline day additions left Tony Mowbray grinning like a Cheshire cat when he reflected on an excellent end to the transfer window.

Club News

Rovers complete fourth deadline day deal!

16 October 2020

Rovers are delighted to announce the loan signing of Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott.

Club News

Club News

Concern over Kaminski

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Thomas Kaminski is a doubt ahead of Tuesday night's home test against Reading at Ewood Park.

Club News

Boss impressed with Williams' fine form

2 Hours ago

The stats don't lie: Derrick Williams has kept clean sheets in each of his last four appearances in a Rovers shirt.

Club News

One Ell of a moment!

19 Hours ago

It's taken Harvey Elliott just two days to get himself a first Rovers goal, but his strike against Coventry City on Saturday also chalked up a personal milestone for the talented teenager.

Club News

A good day at the office

19 Hours ago

