A special moment with a special club

It was a good day all round for Rovers and Harvey Elliott against Coventry City
3 Hours ago
Harvey Elliott admitted it was a special moment to score his first goal in senior football during Rovers victory at Coventry, with the Liverpool loanee hoping it the first of many for the club.
Four quality deadline day additions left Tony Mowbray grinning like a Cheshire cat when he reflected on an excellent end to the transfer window.
Rovers are delighted to announce the loan signing of Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott.
Tony Mowbray has revealed that Thomas Kaminski is a doubt ahead of Tuesday night's home test against Reading at Ewood Park.
The stats don't lie: Derrick Williams has kept clean sheets in each of his last four appearances in a Rovers shirt.
It's taken Harvey Elliott just two days to get himself a first Rovers goal, but his strike against Coventry City on Saturday also chalked up a personal milestone for the talented teenager.
