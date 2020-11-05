Your chance to get a match worn and signed poppy shirt!

As in recent years, Rovers will continue to show their support for The Royal British Legion and the Armed Forces community.

All players will wear shirts bearing the poppy as a symbol of remembrance and hope for this weekend’s home game against Queens Park Rangers.

The shirts will then be personally signed by the players after the game and will be available to bid on straight from kick-off at https://matchwornshirt.co.uk/club/blackburn-rovers.

By getting involved, you have the chance of winning the ultimate piece of fan memorabilia, a match worn, player signed, poppy embroidered shirt of your favourite player.

The proceeds will go to The Royal British Legion – the country’s largest Armed Forces charity. This means that not only can you win an item like no other, you will also help improve the circumstances for some of the most vulnerable but deserving individuals within our communities.

It is the Legion’s aim to provide lifelong support for those who have been affected – both physically and mentally – as a result of their service. The Legion provides essential support to individuals and families in need, yet they are entirely dependent on the support from the public. This is where your contributions can really make a difference.

You can find out more information on the Legion’s great work at https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/about-us/who-we-are

Want to get involved? Simply head over to https://matchwornshirt.co.uk/club/blackburn-rovers. The auction begins at kick-off on Saturday, so you can place your bids whilst watching the shirt being worn!

Once the auction ends, the shirts will be signed and professionally disinfected, before being shipped out to the winner. Good luck!