Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

What a feeling!

Bradley Dack reflects on his first 45 minutes back on the pitch in 11 months

5 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

First game back felt so good

Bradley Dack was all smiles after playing his first game in nearly 11 months, with Rovers talismanic attacker taking a big step towards a first-team return - which he hopes will be in the very near future.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

The end is near!

14 October 2020

Read full article

Club News

I'm the strongest and quickest that I've ever been

18 June 2020

Read full article

Club News

Brad's been exemplary throughout his rehab

29 June 2020

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray gives update on Dack condition and Boro battle

3 November 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

We're all raring to go

1 Hour ago

Joe Rothwell was back with a bang last time out against QPR, and now the playmaker wants to double up and play his part in back-to-back wins when Rovers head to Luton Town on Saturday.

Read full article

Club News

So much competition is only a good thing

3 Hours ago

With an arduous four-month slog until the next break in fixtures, Lewis Holtby insists that everyone in the Rovers squad will have to be utilised right through until the next international break in...

Read full article

Club News

FREE home shirt printing available now!

4 Hours ago

Supporters can net a special deal in the Roverstore this week, with FREE printing available on HOME shirt purchases!

Read full article

Club News

Injury update: Kaminski, Nyambe, Holtby, Ayala, Williams

5 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has had two weeks to get players back from injury and isolation issues, but the boss is still left with more questions than answers ahead of this weekend's trip to Luton Town.

Read full article

View more