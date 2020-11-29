We found a way to win

The boss reflects on the narrow home victory over Valerien Ismael's Barnsley side
4 Hours ago
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Tony Mowbray was delighted with some of the qualities his side showed to grind out the win against Barnsley at Ewood Park.
Advertisement block
Read full article
Ryan Nyambe has said plenty of times how he's been working on his final ball, and that hard graft came to fruition in style against Barnsley on Saturday afternoon.
Rovers will be ball number six in the third round draw of the Emirates FA Cup, which takes place tomorrow evening.
Tony Mowbray is optimistic that Scott Wharton and Barry Douglas will be fine to feature against Millwall next week after the defensive duo were forced off with injury issues in the victory over...
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.