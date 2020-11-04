Mowbray: It wasn't a classic

The boss gave an honest assessment following the 0-0 home draw against Middlesbrough
3 Hours ago
Tony Mowbray felt the clean sheet was the only positive to take from the Middlesbrough clash, with the boss admitting the game itself was not one that will live long in the memory.
Rovers now have five clean sheets in their opening 10 league encounters following the shutout in the stalemate against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.
Seven days after a frustrating debut against Reading, Aynsley Pears showed boyhood club Middlesbrough exactly what they were missing with a fine performance against his former employers.
The injury list continues to grow for Tony Mowbray and Rovers, and the boss admits he's tearing his hair out with a number of big names on the sidelines.
