Mowbray: It wasn't a classic

The boss gave an honest assessment following the 0-0 home draw against Middlesbrough

3 Hours ago

Clean sheet the positive from forgettable affair

Tony Mowbray felt the clean sheet was the only positive to take from the Middlesbrough clash, with the boss admitting the game itself was not one that will live long in the memory.

