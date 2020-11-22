Mowbray: A slow start cost us

The boss gives his reacton to the draw against Luton Town to iFollow Rovers
4 Hours ago
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Tony Mowbray was left frustrated with the slow start to Rovers' performance against Luton, and disappointed with the officials after two big late decisions went against his side at Kenilworth Road.
Advertisement block
Read full article
Tony Mowbray was left frustrated by his team's display and disappointed by the performance of the match officials following the 1-1 draw with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for today's clash with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.