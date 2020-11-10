Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

The only way is up

Ben Brereton reflects on a good day and an excellent start to the season on a personal level

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Ben: The only way is up

Ben Brereton believes the victory over QPR provided a big boost heading into the international break, with the in-form forward confident Rovers will only improve after the break as returning players strengthen the squad.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Ben pleased to get off the mark

23 October 2020

Read full article

Club News

An exciting crop to develop, says Benson

13 October 2020

Read full article

Club News

Holtby ready for Rovers return

13 May 2020

Midfielder Lewis Holtby speaks exclusively to iFollow Rovers from back home in Germany, where he has just completed his 12-week rehab from a knee injury.

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Rovers 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

12 July 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

It's great to be a part of this team, admits Ben

3 Hours ago

Ben Brereton says he's relishing every moment in a Rovers shirt and is producing his best form since joining the club.

Read full article

Club News

Arma: A vital three points for us

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Len Johnrose launches bid to raise £92,000

8 Hours ago

Former Rovers midfielder Len Johnrose, alongside a team of high-profile sportspeople, presenters and fans, has launched a bid to raise £92,000 for research into the disease which has confined him to a...

Read full article

Club News

We were excellent from start to finish

9 November 2020

It had been a long four-year wait for Scott Wharton, but he was back starting a league game for Rovers a whopping 1,540 days on from his last.

Read full article

View more