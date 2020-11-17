Skip to site footer
Squad goals

"I hope someone’s got some paracetamols for the boss because he’ll have some selection headaches!"

6 Hours ago

Elliott Bennett believes a recovered and recharged Rovers will be fully prepared and ready for the next chunk of fixtures, which begins this weekend at Luton Town.

The trip to Kenilworth Road on Saturday will be the beginning of a relentless run of games that will take Rovers right through to March, when the next international break comes around.

And Bennett, who is currently out of action following surgery on an ankle injury, believes the squad is strong enough and deep enough to cope with the upcoming contests.

“We’ve got a really strong squad and I think the signings made by the gaffer on deadline day were magnificent.

“Stewy [Downing] has come back in as well and that’s a great signing as well.

“I don’t think the gaffer has had a full quota to pick from this season, but the lads are coming back now and I hope someone’s got some paracetamols for the boss because he’ll have some selection headaches!

“We’re only going to get stronger as the season goes on, we still have a lot of games ahead of us.

“There is plenty of positive news with Dacky [Bradley Dack] coming back, which everyone’s really looking forward to."

Rovers sit in 12th place in the table going into this weekend's game against the Hatters, but Bennett's now hoping that momentum can be gained following the return of a number of key players from injury and isolation.

“A lot gets made of bad results in the early weeks, but it’s a marathon in this league, it's a crazy division," he added.

“It’s about where you are in May. It doesn’t matter if you were top of the league for 30 or 40 weeks if you’re not top of the league come May.

“You get disappointed when you don’t win games. The lads get disappointed when they don’t win training sessions, let alone games.

“There’s no need to look into who’s got what, where you are in the table, the points you have at this early stage.

“You’ve got to believe in the processes, believe in the squad and the players we have to come back in.

“I’m sure it will all click together at the right time for us and we’ll be where we want to be.”


