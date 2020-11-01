Match pass: Rovers v Middlesbrough

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Tuesday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Middlesbrough at Ewood Park.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

Match passes allow you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

A live video match pass is only £10 for our home game against Neil Warnock's side.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against Boro is at 7.45pm and we look forward to you joining us.