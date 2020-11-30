Skip to site footer
Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Millwall

Rovers will be going in search of a third successive Sky Bet Championship victory on Wednesday night

Just now

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Wednesday evening's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Millwall at Ewood Park.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during these early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Gary Rowett's side.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Lions is at 7.45pm.


