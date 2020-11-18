Match pass: Luton Town v Rovers

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during these early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

A live video match pass is only £10 for our trip to Bedfordshire this weekend.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Hatters is at 3pm this weekend.