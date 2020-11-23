Loan Rovers: Mulgrew and Magloire both amongst the goals

There was goalscoring delight for two Rovers defenders who are currently spending their time out on loan away from Ewood Park.

For Charlie Mulgrew, he netted his first goal for Fleetwood Town in the Cod Army's emphatic win over Plymouth Argyle at Highbury.

Having played his part in the 4-1 victory at Bristol Rovers a week earlier, Mulgrew and Town went one better this weekend with a 5-1 triumph on home turf.

Mulgrew netted just before the hour mark after Sam Finlay, Callum Camps and then Wes Burns put Fleetwood in command against a shell-shocked Argyle.

The 34-year-old netted a header in his eighth game for Joey Barton's side before Camps completed his brace with the fifth goal later on to lift Town to seventh in the Sky Bet League One table.

To watch the Video please enable "Targeting" in cookie settings

In the National League, Tyler Magloire scored his first Hartlepool United goal in their impressive 3-1 win at Yeovil Town.

The young defender, who will remain with Dave Challinor's side until January, played the full 90 minutes and scored Pools' third goal just before half time after Luke Molyneux and then Gavin Holohan put the visitors in charge at Huish Park.

WHAT A TURN AND FINISHHHHHH



IT'S THREEEEEE pic.twitter.com/AJFvt3iBnd — Hartlepool United FC (@Official_HUFC) November 21, 2020

Yeovil did pull a goal back soon after Magloire's strike from inside the box, but the result ensured Hartlepool moved into the play-off spots in the top tier on non-league football.

Elsewhere, Tom White wasn't included in the Bolton Wanderers squad that defeated Stevenage in Sky Bet League Two, whilst AFC Fylde and Luke Brennan didn't have a game.