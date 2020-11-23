Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Loan Rovers: Mulgrew and Magloire both amongst the goals

The defenders scored in big wins for Fleetwood Town and Hartlepool United on Saturday afternoon

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

There was goalscoring delight for two Rovers defenders who are currently spending their time out on loan away from Ewood Park.

For Charlie Mulgrew, he netted his first goal for Fleetwood Town in the Cod Army's emphatic win over Plymouth Argyle at Highbury.

Having played his part in the 4-1 victory at Bristol Rovers a week earlier, Mulgrew and Town went one better this weekend with a 5-1 triumph on home turf.

Mulgrew netted just before the hour mark after Sam Finlay, Callum Camps and then Wes Burns put Fleetwood in command against a shell-shocked Argyle.

The 34-year-old netted a header in his eighth game for Joey Barton's side before Camps completed his brace with the fifth goal later on to lift Town to seventh in the Sky Bet League One table.

In the National League, Tyler Magloire scored his first Hartlepool United goal in their impressive 3-1 win at Yeovil Town.

The young defender, who will remain with Dave Challinor's side until January, played the full 90 minutes and scored Pools' third goal just before half time after Luke Molyneux and then Gavin Holohan put the visitors in charge at Huish Park.

Yeovil did pull a goal back soon after Magloire's strike from inside the box, but the result ensured Hartlepool moved into the play-off spots in the top tier on non-league football.

Elsewhere, Tom White wasn't included in the Bolton Wanderers squad that defeated Stevenage in Sky Bet League Two, whilst AFC Fylde and Luke Brennan didn't have a game.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Loan Rovers: A winning weekend for White and Mulgrew

16 November 2020

It was a good weekend for both Tom White and Charlie Mulgrew, who both earned victories for their respective loan clubs.

Read full article

Club News

Side before self

26 June 2020

Charlie Mulgrew openly admits that this season has been a "weird" campaign to reflect on, but he's gunning to ensure the end of the term ends on a high note.

Read full article

Club News

I'm eager to make up for lost time

8 September 2020

Tyler Magloire is hoping that better fortunes lay ahead after appearing for a senior side for the first time since January on Saturday.

Read full article

Club News

Eight important games to secure our goal

26 June 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Johnson seeking a derby day response

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

Johno: We have to start games better

2 Hours ago

Bradley Johnson says a sluggish start at Luton Town hampered Rovers, but believes character was shown to get back into the encounter against the Hatters.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Preston North End v Rovers

18 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Preston North End at Deepdale.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: A slow start cost us

22 November 2020

Read full article

View more