Ladies games selected for live coverage

Rovers’ upcoming FA Women’s Championship fixtures against Sheffield United and Leicester City have both been selected for live broadcast on The FA Player.

Firstly, on Sunday 13 December, Rovers’ trip to face Sheffield United (2pm kick-off) will be broadcast live from Technique Stadium in Chesterfield.

It will be a first league meeting of the season between the two sides, who are currently third and fifth in the table.

Then, a week later, on Sunday 20 December, the Blues’ home fixture against Leicester City (2pm kick-off) will also be shown live on the platform.

Rovers will be looking to avenge their opening day defeat when they take on the Foxes at Bamber Bridge, for what will be the final fixture before the Christmas break.

Click here to sign up to The FA Player and watch both games for free!