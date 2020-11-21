Jukes: Let’s keep going

Rovers defender Chelsey Jukes is looking forward to Sunday’s trip to Coventry United after an injury plagued start to the season.

The Blues travel to Butts Park Arena for the 2pm kick-off aiming to replicate their good recent home form on the road.

Jukes made her return against Liverpool as a substitute last weekend, coming through the final 10 minutes unscathed.

“When you get injured, the main thing you want to do is get back and get back quick,” the 23-year-old revealed. “I didn’t think I’d do it in two weeks, but I did.

“And to get on in that game (versus Liverpool) particularly, it was a great result.

“It was nerve-wracking going on at 0-0 because you don’t want to be the one that comes on and then you go 1-0 down.

“I had a plan coming on to either try to push for a goal or keep it level and we managed to do that.

“I’ve not had the best start, I’ve been injured twice. But it’s good competition, every player wants competition, it only makes you better.

“My main aim is to get back in, either left, right, just get back on the pitch really.”

There was nothing to separate the two sides last season in league or cup, with both games ending level.

The full-back says there is a determination to ensure Rovers do not make the same mistakes that cost them points in previous games against Coventry.

She continued: “We’re not underestimating them at all. They did get beat 9-1 but we know that when we play Coventry, it’s always a battle and we don’t take anything for granted.

“We know it’s going to be a scrappy, tough game, but we have to perform like we did on Sunday and push to keep going for the full game.

“This a game we need to keep a clean sheet in. We need to progress and definitely see it out for 90 minutes.

“Previously we have took it a bit for granted and thought at 2-1 that we’ve got it and we’ve let it slip last minute, so I think the main thing is a clean sheet and to push for more goals.”

Watch Sunday's game live and for free on YouTube via CUTV.