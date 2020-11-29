Skip to site footer
Injury update: Scott Wharton and Barry Douglas

The defensive pair were forced off in the 2-1 win over Barnsley on Saturday afternoon

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray is optimistic that Scott Wharton and Barry Douglas will be fine to feature against Millwall next week after the defensive duo were forced off with injury issues in the victory over Barnsley.

Douglas lasted only 15 minutes in the encounter against the Tykes before being replaced by Amari'i Bell at left back.

Wharton came through 75 minutes in the triumph at Ewood Park, before a clash of heads in a collision with Mads Andersen saw him taken off, with Hayden Carter entering the action for his first outing of the season.

The good news on Wharton is that his substitution was only a precaution, but Mowbray has more of a concern on the fitness of Douglas.

“Scotty just took a bang really, it’s a clash of heads," the boss reported to iFollow Rovers.

“I think he’s fine, he’s chatting away in the dressing room and didn’t lose any consciousness.

“It was just a precaution to take him off. He’ll have a good night’s sleep and hopefully we’ll see on Monday if he’s training or not.

“Barry, he’s got an issue with his glute, the muscle in his backside was just uncomfortable for him.

“He’ll go for a scan and we’ll see if it’s a slight tear or whether it’s down to a big of fatigue. There are lots of fatigue injuries in football at the moment for every club," he added.

“Time will tell on Barry and Scott. We’ll assess them tomorrow and see what we’ve got."


