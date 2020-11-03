iFollow Rovers update

We would like to remind supporters that from this point on we will not be distributing codes for Season Pass holders to access matches this season.

To make the whole process a lot easier and more accessible we have worked with the EFL to grant automatic access, so long as your MyRovers email address - the email you use to hear from the club and make purchases - matched the email address you use to log in to iFollow.

We have sent emails out to those supporters who have correctly matched accounts and they have been granted access to watch both the game against Middlesbrough and future eligible matches on iFollow in accordance to the terms of Season Passes.

To watch matches simply sign in to your iFollow account by clicking here if you aren’t already signed in.

Alternatively, if watching on a compatible smartphone or tablet, open the EFL app and make sure you are logged in by pressing the three lines in the top left corner, click account and then profile and check that the email address is correct.

Streams will go live one hour before kick-off as normal and are accessed in the usual way.

You can check if you have access prior to the match by following the steps below.

1. Log in to iFollow Rovers

2. Click your name in the navigation bar and click the second name down to get to your iFollow 'My Account page'

3. Click the + sign next to 'Purchased Packages'

4. This should say “Season Ticket – Blackburn Rovers”

Emails have also been sent to the very few supporters who did not match accounts last week, with a request to immediately make sure they had done so. Unfortunately, if supporters did not do this and notify us, we may be unable to grant them access to this evening’s match at this late stage.

Please contact the ticket office immediately if you received this email and have not been in touch.

For any further assistance please email (tickets@rovers.co.uk) or call the ticket office on 01254 372000 during opening hours.

Please note: We will not be able to change the email that has been granted access to iFollow before today’s game.

If you have forgotten the password associated with the account please send yourself a password reset to the associated email address on the iFollow log in page.