Highlights: Rovers 3-1 Queens Park Rangers

The best of the action on a good day at the office for Tony Mowbray's men on home turf
3 Hours ago
Highlights of Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers, Sat 7th November 2020 in the Sky Bet Championship
Corry Evans will be withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia after picking up an injury in today’s victory over QPR.
Tony Mowbray was a happy man after seeing his side return to winning ways with a superb display against in form Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park.
