Highlights: Rovers 0-0 Middlesbrough

The best of the action from the stalemate against the Teessiders on home turf
8 Hours ago
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Highlights of Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough, Tue 3rd November 2020 in the Sky Bet Championship
Advertisement block
Read full article
Rovers now have five clean sheets in their opening 10 league encounters following the shutout in the stalemate against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.
Seven days after a frustrating debut against Reading, Aynsley Pears showed boyhood club Middlesbrough exactly what they were missing with a fine performance against his former employers.
The injury list continues to grow for Tony Mowbray and Rovers, and the boss admits he's tearing his hair out with a number of big names on the sidelines.
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.