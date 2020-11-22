Skip to site footer
Highlights: Luton Town 1-1 Rovers

Sam Gallagher's late equaliser was the bright point for Rovers at Kenilworth Road

1 Hour ago

Luton Town v Blackburn Rovers - Replay - Sat 21st November 2020

Replay of Luton Town v Blackburn Rovers, Sat 21st November 2020 in the Sky Bet Championship

Club News

Club News

Boss baffled by refereeing calls

16 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was left frustrated by his team's display and disappointed by the performance of the match officials following the 1-1 draw with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Luton Town v Rovers

20 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for today's clash with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Read full article

Club News

No easy games in this league

22 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Fully signed Rovers shirt needs to be won this matchday!

21 November 2020

The season of giving has come early Rovers fans - courtesy of Sky Bet EFL Rewards

Read full article

