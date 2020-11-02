Downing makes Rovers return!

Rovers are delighted to announce that Stewart Downing has returned to the club.

The experienced midfielder put pen-to-paper on a deal this morning and is available for tomorrow’s home game against former club Middlesbrough.

Downing started his career at the Riverside, making over 400 appearances across two spells with his boyhood club.

He has spent the majority of his distinguished career playing in the Premier League, representing the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa and West Ham United, as well as earning 35 caps for England.

He became Rovers’ first summer signing ahead of the 2019-20 season and went on to enjoy an impressive and consistent campaign in blue-and-white halves last term, playing in a variety of different roles.

The 36-year-old, who helped Middlesbrough win promotion to the Premier League in 2015-16, started 38 of Rovers’ 46 league games last season, scoring goals against Barnsley and Nottingham Forest.

Downing, who has made over 700 career appearances, will wear the number 6 shirt in his second spell with the club.

Welcome back, Stewy!