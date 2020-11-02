Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Downing makes Rovers return!

The experienced former England international returns for a second spell at Ewood Park

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

Rovers are delighted to announce that Stewart Downing has returned to the club.

The experienced midfielder put pen-to-paper on a deal this morning and is available for tomorrow’s home game against former club Middlesbrough.

Downing started his career at the Riverside, making over 400 appearances across two spells with his boyhood club.

He has spent the majority of his distinguished career playing in the Premier League, representing the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa and West Ham United, as well as earning 35 caps for England.

He became Rovers’ first summer signing ahead of the 2019-20 season and went on to enjoy an impressive and consistent campaign in blue-and-white halves last term, playing in a variety of different roles.

The 36-year-old, who helped Middlesbrough win promotion to the Premier League in 2015-16, started 38 of Rovers’ 46 league games last season, scoring goals against Barnsley and Nottingham Forest.

Downing, who has made over 700 career appearances, will wear the number 6 shirt in his second spell with the club.

Welcome back, Stewy!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

"The only place I wanted to come back to"

1 Hour ago

Stewart Downing admits there's no place he'd rather be after making his Rovers return and extending his Ewood Park stay for a second season.

Read full article

Club News

Keeping up appearances...

24 June 2020

It's now 700 club career appearances for Stewart Downing, who marked his most recent outing with an assist and three points against Bristol City.

Read full article

Club News

Downing: It's still all to play for

6 June 2020

Read full article

Club News

"I’m counting this as my 20th pre-season!"

5 June 2020

Stewart Downing's experienced plenty of weird and wonderful scenarios during his illustrious career, but the Rovers midfielder believes the last few months have been the strangest yet.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Rovers included in Sky selections

Just now

Rovers’ trip to Bristol City next month has been selected for live TV broadcast.

Read full article

Club News

"The only place I wanted to come back to"

1 Hour ago

Stewart Downing admits there's no place he'd rather be after making his Rovers return and extending his Ewood Park stay for a second season.

Read full article

Club News

Weekend frustration but a chance to put things right

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

On This Day: Bucko's dramatic winner!

4 Hours ago

Read full article

View more