Rovers kick-off new Digital Bootcamp!

Blackburn Rovers are launching a new Digital Bootcamp in a bid to kick-start business opportunities in the local area.

Rovers are the first club in the country to offer the pioneering programme, which aims to address the digital skills gap and unemployment figures – heightened by the Coronavirus crisis – across Lancashire.

The free social media marketing course has been designed to help participants develop their digital skills in order to grow their own start-up business or personal brand.

The 12-week in-depth Instagram course, which is due to start next month, has been developed by digital marketing academics and industry experts, with the backing of Lancashire Digital Skills Partnership.

The online course will help women from ethnic minority groups (all ages) and disadvantaged young people (ages 19-30) launch a career in social media marketing and will run over a four-month period from December until March, with sessions held virtually on Wednesday evenings from 7-8.30pm.

Participants, who aren’t required to have any degree level qualifications or previous digital marketing experience, will learn specialist skills and gain a first-hand insight into the industry from a number of high-profile guest speakers from the local business community.

Upon completion of the course, learners will also be fast-tracked through to an exciting and extensive interview process with local employers and be invited to a graduation ceremony to celebrate their achievements.

Digital Marketing Trainer, Mohammed Seedat, said: “Digital skills are fundamental to the success of our future economy, so the aim of the Instagram marketing course, delivered by Blackburn Rovers, is to up-skill and educate disadvantaged young people and women from ethnic minority groups in the Blackburn with Darwen area in order to grow a more inclusive and diverse digital workforce across the region."

Rovers’ Chief Executive, Steve Waggott, added: “The club is delighted to be part of this new and exciting pilot programme, which will hopefully give future opportunities to different sections of our society. It is great for us to be called upon to play an active role in the delivery and development of digital skills, which are desperately needed in the current climate across a wide range of businesses and especially in football.”

The programme is delivered as part of the Fast Track Digital Workforce Fund – a joint programme from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Lancashire Digital Skills Partnership and Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and funded by the Department for Education Digital Bootcamp Fund to address the digital skills gaps across Greater Manchester and Lancashire.

Places on the course are strictly limited, so to register your interest today, please complete the form below: