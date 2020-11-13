Back stronger

Elliott Bennett is happy with his progress as he battles back following surgery on an ankle injury
5 Hours ago
Weekly targets are helping motivate Elliott Bennett in his recovery from a long-term ankle injury, with the club captain focused on the steps to get him back to full fitness.
