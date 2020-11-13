Skip to site footer
Back stronger

Elliott Bennett is happy with his progress as he battles back following surgery on an ankle injury

5 Hours ago

Small goals towards the end result

Weekly targets are helping motivate Elliott Bennett in his recovery from a long-term ankle injury, with the club captain focused on the steps to get him back to full fitness.

Club News

Club News

The perfect Christmas gift!

3 Hours ago

It's just over a month away until the big day arrives, and if you're beginning to panic about what to get a Rovers-mad loved one then we may have the answer!

Read full article

Club News

Nyambe and Namibia set for Mali match

7 Hours ago

Ryan Nyambe is set for international action later on today when Namibia take on Mali in the first of an African Cup of Nations double-header.

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: RESCUE PACKAGE

21 Hours ago

EFL clubs have today met by division and separately engaged in overwhelmingly positive discussions in respect of the proposed short-term rescue package currently being discussed between the EFL and...

Read full article

Club News

Rovers kick-off new Digital Bootcamp!

12 November 2020

Blackburn Rovers are launching a new Digital Bootcamp in a bid to kick-start business opportunities in the local area.

Read full article

