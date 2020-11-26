A special moment for me, admits Tyrhys

The winger was back at old club Preston North End and back in the goals for Rovers
1 Hour ago
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Tyrhys Dolan was all smiles after scoring and helping Rovers claim three points against local rivals Preston, with the ex-North End man dedicating the goal against his former club to his best friend Jeremy Wisten, who sadly passed away recently,
Advertisement block
Read full article
Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Barnsley at Ewood Park.
Get yourself some Black Friday bargains right in time for Christmas at the Roverstore!
Rovers are out in front as the division's top goalscorers, but it may have gone unnoticed that Tony Mowbray's men now have six clean sheets in their 13 league outings so far this campaign.
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.