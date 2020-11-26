Skip to site footer
Club News

A special moment for me, admits Tyrhys

The winger was back at old club Preston North End and back in the goals for Rovers

1 Hour ago

A special goal

Tyrhys Dolan was all smiles after scoring and helping Rovers claim three points against local rivals Preston, with the ex-North End man dedicating the goal against his former club to his best friend Jeremy Wisten, who sadly passed away recently,

