A good partnership on and off the pitch

Skipper Saffron Jordan spoke of her delight at welcoming Natasha Fenton as Rovers’ new vice captain.

Jordan, who took on the captaincy role at the start of last season, following the retirement of Club legend Lynda Shepherd, believes she will work well with her new sidekick.

“I’m buzzing to have someone with me now,” the 27-year-old commented.

“Tash has fully deserved it over the years with the commitment and loyalty that she has put into the Club and I think she is absolutely buzzing too, so it’s good to have that.

“She is my friend on and off the pitch so it’s nice to have her around.”

The pair have played together since the 2015-16 campaign when Jordan first joined Rovers and Fenton broke into the first team after graduating from the Regional Talent Club.

“I think me and Tash’s relationship has been on a bit of a journey,” the forward admitted.

“She was a stroppy teenager in the team when we first met each other but now after years and years, we look round and we’re still the only people here from back then.

“Obviously with Chels (Chelsey Jukes) and Kay (Kayleigh McDonald) as well, but I think we’re the two that have been with us from the start.

“I remember I made my debut when Tash was in the team as well.

“We’ve been through the highs and lows together, it’s an absolute journey that we’ve been on and it’s just great to have her in this role with me.”