Graham raises over £10k for NHS!

The Rovers striker has raised £10,150 for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was born

1 Hour ago

Rovers star Danny Graham has raised over £10,000 for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead.

Over the past month, the striker has been auctioning off some of his most prized possessions of football memorabilia to help support the NHS heroes tackling the Coronavirus pandemic.

After giving fans the opportunity to win signed shirts and boots that he had collected throughout his career, Graham’s last auction item was the PFA Team of the Year medal he was awarded in 2017-18 after helping Rovers secure promotion back to the Championship.

Having initially set himself a target of £5,000, Graham’s fundraising page closed at the weekend at an incredible total of £10,150, which will now be donated to the North East hospital where he was born.

The 34-year-old was left stunned by the support shown from friends, family and football fans across the country, saying: “I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who donated to the fundraiser page for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“To reach over £10,000 is an incredible achievement and I’m so overwhelmed with the amount and the support shown by everyone. Thanks again.”


