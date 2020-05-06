Skip to site footer
Get active with FIT FANS campaign!

The next online exercise session will be released at 5pm today on the EFL YouTube channel

Rovers fans can get active in the safety of their own homes by joining in with the new FIT FANS initiative - with the next online session available at 5pm today.

In support of Sport England’s ‘Stay In Work Out’ campaign, the 12-week programme will ensure fans have a safe way to start and maintain exercise during the current lockdown period.

The sessions, which have been developed by two fitness coaches from the Club Community Organisation network, will be released each week on Wednesday at 5pm and Saturday at 11am on the EFL and EFL Trust YouTube channels, for fans to watch at their own leisure within the safety of their homes.

The exercises will vary and will be fun, and will introduce the concepts of safe warm up and cool down, increasing daily step counts and activity levels gradually, before moving onto sessions including aerobic strength and training, to give fans the chance to see improvements in their fitness.

Stay home, save lives and join the FIT FANS movement, as we find new ways to keep moving and maintain a healthy body and mind.


