EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

One Championship club has two positive results following the 1,014 tests over the last 72 hours

4 Hours ago

The EFL can confirm that 1,014 players and staff from all 24 Championship clubs have been tested for COVID-19 over the course of the last 72 hours, with two individuals testing positive from one club.

Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.

The EFL will continue to make regular and relevant announcements as appropriate in respect of the testing programme to support competition integrity and transparency.

No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the EFL.


