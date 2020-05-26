Skip to site footer
Club News

A rollercoaster ride

Lewis Holtby says his first season at Rovers has been a bit up and down, but overall enjoyable

7 Hours ago

Lewis Holtby admits his first season at the club has been a bit of a rollercoaster – but he hopes it’s not finished yet!

The German international joined on a free transfer in mid-September, having left Hamburg at the end of the 2018-19 season.

After scoring three goals in 10 league starts for the club, including a brace in the 5-0 win away to Sheffield Wednesday, Holtby suffered a lateral ligament injury away to Middlesbrough on February 1st.

After undergoing surgery, the 29-year-old was expected to miss the final three months of the season, but after the 2019-20 campaign was suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak, and with Holtby now back to full fitness after completing his rehabilitation programme back in Germany, the midfielder hopes to now be able to play a part in Rovers’ run-in, when the season resumes.

“It’s been a bumpy ride, but I’ve really enjoyed myself,” Holtby told iFollow Rovers.

“I’ve settled in and I’m looking forward to the next chapter in front of me.

“We’ve got some very interesting games coming up. We’re three points off the play-offs and it’s still all to play for.

“I’m really looking forward to the next couple of months. Hopefully we can get back to football again and hopefully finish in the play-offs.”


