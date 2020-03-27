UltimateQuaranTeam: Disappointment for Dack!

The #UltimateQuaranTeam dream came to an end for Rovers and Bradley Dack last night in the latest round of the FIFA tournament.

Taking on Forest Green Rovers and their left back Chris Stokes, Dack went 2-0 up in the first encounter, only for Stokes to battle back to level things up 2-2 and force a replay.

Dack had previously gone the distance last time out against Stoke City, but League Two side FGR would prove to be a sterned test in the second game, winning 4-0 against Dack's side, who finished with 10 men after Dack saw red! You couldn't write it!

You can watch the full game back below:

It was fun while it lasted, and we'll always have that famour clash at the bet365 Stadium to look back on fondly!

A reminder that money donated from the tournament will help raise vital funding for EFL clubs who are going to have massive financial struggles (as of course will many industries across the world) during this time of fixture postponements.

With no matchday income for the foreseeable future football clubs are struggling and things will only get worse.

If this cause can play a small way for clubs going during an unprecedented time, then it would be an amazing force for good. 75% of money raised will be given to the EFL within 28 days.

Secondly, the remaining 25% will be split between for two very worthy causes. One is the EFL’s chosen charity ‘MIND’ (219830), and secondly in funding the all-important COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fundraiser by WHO.

To donate, please click here.