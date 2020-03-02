U18s: Back the boys in the FA Youth Cup!

Get your Ewood Park fix this week by supporting our youngsters for their FA Youth Cup quarter-final against Arsenal.

The game will be played at Ewood Park on Friday March 6th (kick-off 7pm) and the tie must be decided on the night.

Rovers booked their place in the last eight of the competition courtesy of an entertaining 4-2 victory over Preston North End, thanks to goals from D’Margio Wright-Phillips, Jalil Saadi, Zak Gilsenan and Sam Burns.

Mike Sheron’s side had previously overcome Charlton Athletic (1-0) and Newport County (3-1) in the earlier rounds – with Rovers making the most of home advantage on each occasion.

Arsenal secured their place in the quarter-finals thanks to a thrilling 4-3 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, having knocked out Southampton (1-0) and Cheltenham Town (on penalties) earlier in the competition.

The two teams have already met in the Under-18 Premier League Cup this season, with Rovers running out 3-2 winners back in October, thanks to goals from Jared Harlock, Brandon Lonsdale and Chanka Zimba.

The winners of next month’s tie will be at home to either Manchester City or Burnley in the semi-finals.

Admission is priced at £4 for adults and £2 for concessions. Season tickets are not valid for this match.

Quarter-final fixtures/results:

Manchester City v Burnley

Chelsea 1-0 Millwall

Manchester United 2-1 Wigan Athletic

Rovers v Arsenal