Turn dreams into reality

Jared Harlock is up for the cup ahead of tonight's showdown with Arsenal Under-18s at Ewood Park
1 Hour ago
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Jared Harlock is hoping Rovers can overcome Arsenal in tonight's FA Youth Cup quarter-final tie at Ewood Park, and move a step closer to making the dream of lifting the trophy a reality.
Advertisement block
Read full article
Jared Harlock knows just what it will take for Rovers Under-18s to overcome Arsenal in tonight’s FA Youth Cup quarter-final at Ewood Park.
His grandather's a legendary figure at Arsenal, but D'Margio Wright-Phillips is hoping to gun down the north Londoners, who visit Ewood Park on Friday night in the FA Youth Cup.
View more