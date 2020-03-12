Ticket news: Leeds United (H)

Ticket for our home clash against Leeds United at Ewood Park are now on sale to supporters with a database booking history from the Rovers ticket office.

The clash against The Whites takes place on Friday 3rd April, kick-off 7.45pm, with the game listed as Category A+.

Ticket prices for Adult, Concession, 18-25, Junior (12-17) and Under-12 are as follows:

*Under 12 tickets must have an accompanying adult.

1875 Club Adult Members will receive £12 discount, 1875 Club Seniors & 18-25’s will receive £10 discount and 1875 Club Junior Members will receive £5 discount on production of their membership card. It is strictly one discounted ticket per member.

Don't forget, you can watch the game against Leeds as part of our Final Four ticket!

Kicking off this weekend against Bristol City, you can catch our clash with the Robins, Leeds, West Bromwich Albion and Reading from just £69!