Ticket news: Derby County (A)

Tickets for our Championship encounter with Derby County at Pride Park are now on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

The contest against Phillip Cocu's side takes place at the home of the Rams on Sunday 8th March, kick-off 3pm.

With Rovers currently just three points outside the play-off places, Tony Mowbray's men know a win will put them in the top six depending on results elsewhere 24 hours beforehand.

Phase 1 – Season Ticket holders who have opted into the 1875 Club Membership – 10th-12th February

Phase 2 – Season Ticket Holders – 13th-16th February

Phase 3 – 1875 Club Members – 17th-19th February

Any remaining tickets will go on general sale from Thursday 20th February.

Please note it is one ticket per qualifying Season Ticket holder/member during phases 1 – 3 and you must quote your client reference number when booking tickets.

Tickets

Ticket Price Adult £30 Senior (65+) £20 18-21s £21 Under-18s £16 2-12s £10

Any children aged 13 & Under must be accompanied by someone aged 18 or above and children aged Under 2 years will not be permitted entry to the stadium.

Wheelchair supporters

We have been allocated eight pairs of wheelchair tickets, prices are as above with the carer free of charge if required. Accessible transport will be available for wheelchair users via Away Travel. If you require use of the lift to access the vehicle for Away Travel you will need to board at the Darwen End, Ewood Park.

Travel

Adults: £16

Concessions: £14.50

Departing from Accrington (Boars Head) at 11am and Ewood Park (Darwen End) at 11.30am.

To book your place and to view more information on away travel, please click here.