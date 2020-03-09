Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ticket News

Ticket news: Bristol City (H)

All the information ahead of our home clash against Lee Johnson's Robins at Ewood Park in March

3 Hours ago

Tickets for our Championship encounter with Bristol City at Ewood Park remain now on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

The contest against Lee Johnson's side is next up for Rovers and takes place at our home on Saturday 14th March.

Kick-off against the Robins is at 3pm, with the game listed as Category A.

Ticket prices for adults, concessions, 18-25, juniors (12-17) and under-12s are as follows:                               

*Under 12 tickets must have an accompanying adult.

1875 Club Members will receive £3 discount and 1875 Club Junior Members will receive £2 discount on production of their membership card. It is strictly one discounted ticket per member.

There will be a £3 price increase from 12pm on Matchday for Adult and Concession tickets and a £2 increase for Junior and Under 12 tickets. 1875 Club Members are exempt from the matchday price increase.


Advertisement block

Ticket News

Ticket News

Introducing the Final Four ticket!

7 Hours ago

As in-form Rovers chase a place in the play-offs, don’t miss a kick of the Ewood Park action during the business end of the campaign, by purchasing a Final Four ticket.

Read full article

Ticket News

Making life easier for YOU!

29 February 2020

Here at Rovers, we're attempting to make things easier for you to watch your team.

Read full article

Ticket News

Ticket news: Barnsley (A)

28 February 2020

Tickets for our Championship encounter with Barnsley at Oakwell are now on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

Read full article

Ticket News

Ticket news: Wigan Athletic (A)

24 February 2020

Tickets for our Championship encounter with Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium are now on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

Read full article

View more