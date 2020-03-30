Skip to site footer
Safety is paramount

The skipper speaks to iFollow Rovers from his home in Shropshire

12 Hours ago

Benno: Safety first

Elliott Bennett admits it is a strange situation not knowing when Rovers will be back in action, but the skipper insists that in the current climate given the Coronavirus pandemic, the safety of family, friends and society in general has to be the priority.

Club News

Club News

Following the guidelines from club and country

7 Hours ago

Staying indoors and self isolating are crucial as the United Kingdom continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic that's sweeping the world.

Read full article

Club News

PL25: March

10 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

27 March 2020

The Premier League, EFL and PFA met today and discussed the growing seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full article

Club News

Dack vows to come back stronger

27 March 2020

Bradley Dack believes he is over the hardest part of his rehab and is vowing to come back stronger than ever.

Read full article

