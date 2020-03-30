Safety is paramount

The skipper speaks to iFollow Rovers from his home in Shropshire
12 Hours ago
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Elliott Bennett admits it is a strange situation not knowing when Rovers will be back in action, but the skipper insists that in the current climate given the Coronavirus pandemic, the safety of family, friends and society in general has to be the priority.
Advertisement block
Read full article
Staying indoors and self isolating are crucial as the United Kingdom continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic that's sweeping the world.
The Premier League, EFL and PFA met today and discussed the growing seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bradley Dack believes he is over the hardest part of his rehab and is vowing to come back stronger than ever.
View more