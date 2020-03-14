Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is unsure when the postponed games against Bristol City, Wigan Athletic and Barnsley will be fitted into the Championship fixture schedule.

With the professional game suspended until at least April 3rd due to the ongoing problems posed by the Coronavirus outbreak, clubs face a potential fixture pile-up towards the tail end of the current campaign.

Mowbray insists there is uncertainly when the postponed games will be played, when the season will finish and when the epidemic is likely to improve, and so is adopting a ‘let’s wait and see’ approach until further updates are provided by the relevant authorities.

“I don’t know when Bristol City will be coming to Ewood,” the manager told iFollow Rovers.

“It has to be fitted in now, I would assume, between the Leeds game and the end of the season, at some stage.

“How we manage to fit three games in, with Wigan and Barnsley as well as Bristol City, we’ll wait and see. Whether the season gets extended or whether they just try and fit it in, we’ll wait and see.

“Whether in three weeks’ time the situation is actually worse than it is now and it just keeps getting pushed back, let’s wait and see.

“I don’t think anybody knows. Nobody’s got a crystal ball. Let’s bide by what the authorities tell us, but in the meantime, until we hear something, we’ll plan and prepare for the next game against Leeds United.”