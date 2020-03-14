Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Let’s wait and see

Rovers manager Tony Mowbray is unsure when the trio of postponed games will be played

8 Hours ago

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is unsure when the postponed games against Bristol City, Wigan Athletic and Barnsley will be fitted into the Championship fixture schedule.

With the professional game suspended until at least April 3rd due to the ongoing problems posed by the Coronavirus outbreak, clubs face a potential fixture pile-up towards the tail end of the current campaign.

Mowbray insists there is uncertainly when the postponed games will be played, when the season will finish and when the epidemic is likely to improve, and so is adopting a ‘let’s wait and see’ approach until further updates are provided by the relevant authorities.

“I don’t know when Bristol City will be coming to Ewood,” the manager told iFollow Rovers.

“It has to be fitted in now, I would assume, between the Leeds game and the end of the season, at some stage.

“How we manage to fit three games in, with Wigan and Barnsley as well as Bristol City, we’ll wait and see. Whether the season gets extended or whether they just try and fit it in, we’ll wait and see.

“Whether in three weeks’ time the situation is actually worse than it is now and it just keeps getting pushed back, let’s wait and see.

“I don’t think anybody knows. Nobody’s got a crystal ball. Let’s bide by what the authorities tell us, but in the meantime, until we hear something, we’ll plan and prepare for the next game against Leeds United.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

‘We are planning for early April’ – Mowbray

13 March 2020

Tony Mowbray has given his reaction to today’s unprecedented news that no professional football will be played in England until at least next month.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: Let's not dwell on Derby disappointment

9 March 2020

Read full article

Club News

A disappointing day

8 March 2020

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray admitted his side were beaten by the better team, after going down 3-0 away to Derby County.

Read full article

Club News

Keep the pressure on

7 March 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Gaffer: Safety first

13 March 2020

Read full article

Club News

‘We are planning for early April’ – Mowbray

13 March 2020

Tony Mowbray has given his reaction to today’s unprecedented news that no professional football will be played in England until at least next month.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers donate food to local charities

13 March 2020

Blackburn Rovers, working alongside catering partner Sodexo, have donated matchday food to two local charities following the postponement of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture vs Bristol City.

Read full article

Club News

STATEMENT: CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

13 March 2020

The FA, Premier League, EFL and Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until April 3rd at the earliest.

Read full article

View more