“It’s free and there’s nothing to lose” | EFL Fans on the Rewards App

There are superb prizes to be won with the Sky Bet EFL Rewards App

2 Hours ago

With over 6,000 prizes won this season and even more giveaways on their way, there has never been a better time to check in on matchday using the  Sky Bet EFL Rewards app.

Take it from these EFL fans:     

As well as opportunities to win free tickets, signed shirts and VIP club exeriences – checking in allows devoted EFL fans to build their matchday stats, tick off stadiums visited and earn digital achievements throughout the season.    

Quick to sign up, find your stats and check in on game day – downloading the Sky Bet EFL Rewards app has never been easier. 

Want to see what all the fuss is about? Click here to join the excitement and #ShowYourSupport by checking in on matchday.


