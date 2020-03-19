I'm enjoying the rehab, says Dack

The playmaker has vowed to come back stronger three months on from suffering his ACL injury
18 Hours ago
Bradley Dack admits he is delighted with the way his rehab from a long-term knee injury is going, with Rovers talismanic forward feeling fitter and stronger by the day.
Rovers are deeply saddened to learn the news that former midfielder Peter Whittingham has passed away, aged 35.
The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.
The EFL Board met today to discuss the implications of the COVID-19 outbreak for the League and its Clubs.
A number of Rovers players were set to represent their countries later this month.
