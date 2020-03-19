Skip to site footer
Club News

I'm enjoying the rehab, says Dack

The playmaker has vowed to come back stronger three months on from suffering his ACL injury

18 Hours ago

Dack delighted with rehab progress

Bradley Dack admits he is delighted with the way his rehab from a long-term knee injury is going, with Rovers talismanic forward feeling fitter and stronger by the day.

Club News

Club News

Peter Whittingham (1984-2020)

15 Hours ago

Rovers are deeply saddened to learn the news that former midfielder Peter Whittingham has passed away, aged 35.

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

16 Hours ago

The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: BOARD UPDATE ON CORONAVIRUS

18 March 2020

The EFL Board met today to discuss the implications of the COVID-19 outbreak for the League and its Clubs.

Club News

International update

18 March 2020

A number of Rovers players were set to represent their countries later this month.

