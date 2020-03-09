Highlights: Derby County v Rovers

All the action from a disappointing afternoon for Rovers at Pride Park against the Rams
2 Hours ago
Derby County v Blackburn Rovers highlights
Rovers goalkeeper Christian Walton has been nominated for the Bristol Street Motors Player of the Month award for February.
We're all set for another busy week of events involving the first team, Under-23s, Ladies and the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust...
Rovers boss Tony Mowbray admitted his side were beaten by the better team, after going down 3-0 away to Derby County.
Tony Mowbray has named one change to his team for today's clash against Derby County at Pride Park.
