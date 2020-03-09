Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Highlights: Derby County v Rovers

All the action from a disappointing afternoon for Rovers at Pride Park against the Rams

2 Hours ago

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Derby County v Blackburn Rovers highlights

Derby County v Blackburn Rovers highlights

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Highlights: Leeds United v Rovers

10 November 2019

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Rovers 1-0 Derby County

8 December 2019

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Rovers 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

3 November 2019

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Stoke City 1-2 Rovers

1 December 2019

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Christian nominated for monthly prize

Just now

Rovers goalkeeper Christian Walton has been nominated for the Bristol Street Motors Player of the Month award for February.

Read full article

Club News

The week ahead...

3 Hours ago

We're all set for another busy week of events involving the first team, Under-23s, Ladies and the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust...

Read full article

Club News

A disappointing day

17 Hours ago

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray admitted his side were beaten by the better team, after going down 3-0 away to Derby County.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Derby County v Rovers

21 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has named one change to his team for today's clash against Derby County at Pride Park.

Read full article

View more