Donnelly provides injury update

Gemma Donnelly gives the latest on Rovers’ four injured players

5 Hours ago

There is some good news on the injury front in that long-term absentee Kelsey Pearson has returned to training, Gemma Donnelly confirms.

The former England Under-17’s international has been out of the Rovers squad with a hip injury since before Christmas, picked up after the defender returned from an ACL injury. 

“It was good to have her back in and amongst the group on the training pitch,” the Rovers boss commented. 

“We look forward to welcoming her back on the pitch soon.” 

In more positive news, Lauren Thomas is making good progress with her collarbone injury. 

The midfielder picked it up for the second time this season at home to Durham in February. 

The 20-year-old is targeting another return to action before the end of the season. 

Meanwhile, Ellie Fletcher and Milly Robertson will continue with their rehab as they look to return from long-term injuries. 

Fletcher’s unlucky run continued when she came off with a suspected MCL injury in just her second Rovers game since joining from Liverpool.

Fellow defender Robertson was making her Rovers debut away to Sheffield United in the Continental Cup when she had to be stretched off, and is still on the sidelines. 

Tickets for Rovers' next home game versus Leicester City Women are now sale. Buy online here


