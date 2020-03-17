Club Update: COVID-19

Blackburn Rovers will continue to run its day-to-day business operations, as the club waits for further advice and guidance from the Government, medical experts and governing bodies regarding COVID-19.

In light of the latest recommendations, players and backroom staff based at the Senior Training Centre have been given additional time off whilst we await confirmation that our next scheduled fixture – against Leeds United at Ewood Park on Friday April 3rd – will go ahead.

The Academy will be operating on a reduced timetable, which will be monitored on a weekly basis. The games programme for all age groups and training programme for Under-9s to Under-16s has been suspended until April 3rd.

All Blackburn Rovers Community Trust activities based at Ewood Park and the Indoor Centre have ceased until early next month, however external delivery of a limited number of projects and programmes will continue until further notice, whilst staff are available.

It has been agreed that office staff at Ewood Park will be permitted to work from home where possible over the coming weeks, subject to having sufficient staffing levels in place to allow the business to operate at a reduced level, whilst we wait for further updates from the Government and EFL.

The Call Centre and Roverstore will remain open during normal working hours until further notice, however supporters are advised to purchase any tickets or retail merchandise online, which will be processed as normal.

The Blackburn End Reception will remain open on weekdays from 9am to 5pm, and all administrative and commercial/hospitality enquiries are still available via the usual contact numbers.

Essential maintenance and grounds work will continue over the coming weeks to ensure that the stadium is fit for purpose when football resumes.

The club would like to thank supporters for their patience and understanding during these challenging and unprecedented times. Stay safe and we hope to see you all back at Ewood Park very soon.

Please note, this is an ever-changing situation and further updates will be communicated in due course.