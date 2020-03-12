Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

CLUB STATEMENT: CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

EFL fixtures will go ahead as planned this weekend following latest Government guidance

3 Hours ago

In light of today’s announcement by the UK Government, Rovers’ Championship fixture against Bristol City this weekend will go ahead as planned.

Guidance from the relevant authorities remains that there is no medical rationale to postpone or cancel sporting events at this time. 

The EFL, however, will continue to liaise with the Government regarding ongoing developments and to further develop contingency plans to ensure that it is best placed to act as and when any potential restrictions may come into force.

These matters are, of course, subject to change and clubs will be updated and appraised accordingly.

Precautionary and preventive measures will be in place at Saturday’s Ewood Park encounter, which supporters must adhere to at all times.

Supporters should only attend the game if they can answer no to the following questions:

  • In the past 14 days, have you visited or returned from an affected country?
  • In the past 14 days, have you been in contact with anyone with suspected or confirmed Coronavirus?
  • Have you recently experienced a fever, cough or shortness of breath?

If it is not possible to confirm the above, we ask that you seek medical advice and do not attend the game.

The club is continually reviewing all operations to ensure that appropriate methods are in place to ensure the safety of the players, staff and supporters on matchdays.

Action has been taken in-line with advice from the Government and professional medical organisations. This includes, but is not limited to, the provision of hand washing facilities, hand sanitizer and other hand cleaning measures, signage around the stadium and guidance to all persons planning to visit our premises.

Please be assured, the club is doing everything it can at this difficult time.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Boss: We have to bounce back

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has urged his side to respond in the right way from last weekend's defeat at Derby County when Bristol City head north on Saturday afternoon.

Read full article

Club News

An Evening with Chris Samba!

11 March 2020

Tickets are now on general sale for An Exclusive Evening with Chris Samba.

Read full article

Club News

Club Statement – Coronavirus update

11 March 2020

Further to the Club Statement issued on Friday March 6th, Blackburn Rovers are continuing to take appropriate preventative measures to mitigate the risk posed by the Coronavirus outbreak, in line with...

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Hall of Fame evening 2020

11 March 2020

Read full article

View more