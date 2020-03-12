CLUB STATEMENT: CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

In light of today’s announcement by the UK Government, Rovers’ Championship fixture against Bristol City this weekend will go ahead as planned.

Guidance from the relevant authorities remains that there is no medical rationale to postpone or cancel sporting events at this time.

The EFL, however, will continue to liaise with the Government regarding ongoing developments and to further develop contingency plans to ensure that it is best placed to act as and when any potential restrictions may come into force.

These matters are, of course, subject to change and clubs will be updated and appraised accordingly.

Precautionary and preventive measures will be in place at Saturday’s Ewood Park encounter, which supporters must adhere to at all times.

Supporters should only attend the game if they can answer no to the following questions:

In the past 14 days, have you visited or returned from an affected country?

In the past 14 days, have you been in contact with anyone with suspected or confirmed Coronavirus?

Have you recently experienced a fever, cough or shortness of breath?

If it is not possible to confirm the above, we ask that you seek medical advice and do not attend the game.

The club is continually reviewing all operations to ensure that appropriate methods are in place to ensure the safety of the players, staff and supporters on matchdays.

Action has been taken in-line with advice from the Government and professional medical organisations. This includes, but is not limited to, the provision of hand washing facilities, hand sanitizer and other hand cleaning measures, signage around the stadium and guidance to all persons planning to visit our premises.

Please be assured, the club is doing everything it can at this difficult time.