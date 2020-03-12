Boss: We have to bounce back

Tony Mowbray has urged his side to respond in the right way from last weekend's defeat at Derby County when Bristol City head north on Saturday afternoon.

A crunch clash sees the two play-off chasing sides collide at Ewood Park this weekend, with the Robins sitting three places and two points ahead of Mowbray's men in the Championship table.

A win will see Rovers leapfrog City, but Mowbray's well aware of just how difficult the test will be for his charges against Lee Johnson's team.

“We have to bounce back and try to find a way to win against a team who are looking over their shoulder because they're in a fight for the play-off positions," the boss said to iFollow Rovers ahead of the contest.

“There are nine games to go and we are all relishing it because we believe we can win games and go on a really positive run.

“The league is so tight. My logic tells me that Bristol City are a good team with good players, they're well organised and have been together for four or five years now.

“They sell a player now and then and then reinvest, as they did in the winter window (selling Josh Brownhill).

“They're always up and around the top six every season. They are a good team, but we can beat them," he added.

“It's the next one, the next game we focus on."

The coronavirus pandemic has been in the news this week with several sporting events already postponed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

And whilst it's been in the public eye, Mowbray insists the full focus from his side has been on Saturday's clash.

“At this moment it's business as usual for us," he said.

“We've all been spoken to by the football authorities regarding the regulations of touching taps, water-bottles, washing hands, hygiene, that sort of thing.

“We're following that to the letter, but we feel it's business as usual until the authorities tell us that it's not.

“Every hour there seems to be something shutting down or crowds not allowed to watch games, teams pulling out of the Australian Grand Prix.

“Football, in my mind, is meant to be for the supporters. You play football to entertain, it's the entertainments business," he added.

“It's what drives and inspires the players. It would be really sad if football was played without the supporters.”