Wharton extends Northampton stay

Rovers have reached an agreement with Northampton Town to extend defender Scott Wharton’s loan spell until the end of the month.

Following the decision taken by the majority of League Two clubs to curtail their season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cobblers will now face Cheltenham Town in the play-offs.

The first leg takes place at Sixfields on Thursday June 18th (kick-off 7.45pm), with the second leg at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium on Monday June 22nd (kick-off 8pm).

Should Northampton be successful over the two legs, then they will play the winners of the other semi-final between Colchester United and Exeter City at Wembley on Monday June 29th.

Wharton, who has been at Rovers since an early age, started 30 league games for Northampton before the 2019-20 season was cut short, scoring three goals.

We wish the 22-year-old, and Northampton, well in the play-offs.