Club News

We're ready for the restart

The boss is looking forward to the first of nine games, which starts today against Bristol City

Just now

Tony Mowbray believes the players are as ready as they can be for the resumption of the championship season this weekend, with the boss hoping the Bristol City clash is the start of an exciting few weeks for the club.

Club News

Club News

Purchase your match pass now!

Just now

Just in time for today's home match against Bristol City, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the clash against the Robins at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: It's imperative that we start well

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Digital programme available to download

3 Hours ago

Rovers’ first ever digital matchday programme – for today’s game against Bristol City – is now available to download.

Read full article

Club News

Walton loan extended

19 Hours ago

Rovers can announce that on loan goalkeeper Christian Walton has extended his loan deal through to the end of the season.

Read full article

