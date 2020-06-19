We're excited for the final nine

Adam Armstrong is hoping for a strong start to the final nine games of the 2019-20 campaign
4 Hours ago
Adam Arsmtrong can't wait for the championship season to resume this weekend against Bristol City at Ewood, with the striker hoping Rovers can start the 'mini-season' with a victory to enhance our play-off chances.
An electric individual performance from Adam Armstrong was a big reason why Rovers returned to winning ways against Hull City on Tuesday night.
Rovers can announce that on loan goalkeeper Christian Walton has extended his loan deal through to the end of the season.
There will be an upgrade on the midfield options this weekend but a defensive dilemma for Tony Mowbray to contend with, as Rovers get set to resume the season against Bristol City on Saturday...
