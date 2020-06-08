Skip to site footer
Walton: We're all raring to go

The big man says the whole squad are looking forward to getting back out onto the pitch

7 Hours ago

Christian: I can't wait for the games to begin

Christian Walton can't wait for the championship season to resume, with the on-loan goalkeeper targeting a play-off charge in the final 9 games of the campaign.

Club News

Making the best of a strange situation

1 Hour ago

The wheels on Sam Gallagher's stationary bike have been going round and round for months, and now the striker's thrilled to be back on the training pitch rather than in his basement!

Read full article

Club News

Remaining fixtures rescheduled

10 Hours ago

Rovers can confirm the dates for our nine remaining fixtures of the 2019-20 Championship season.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers Backstage: Behind the scenes from Phase One of training

11 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

7 June 2020

The EFL have tonight released the following statement following the latest round of tests for COVID-19.

Read full article

