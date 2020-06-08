Walton: We're all raring to go

The big man says the whole squad are looking forward to getting back out onto the pitch
7 Hours ago
Christian Walton can't wait for the championship season to resume, with the on-loan goalkeeper targeting a play-off charge in the final 9 games of the campaign.
The wheels on Sam Gallagher's stationary bike have been going round and round for months, and now the striker's thrilled to be back on the training pitch rather than in his basement!
Rovers can confirm the dates for our nine remaining fixtures of the 2019-20 Championship season.
The EFL have tonight released the following statement following the latest round of tests for COVID-19.
